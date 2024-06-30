2 poisonous snake species discovered in Arunachal and Nagaland

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 30: Researchers have discovered two venomous snake species in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

As per reports, the two new snake species, Suzhen’s krait (Bungarus suzhenae) and the Zayuan pit viper (Ovophis zayuensis), have been discovered in India for the first time.

The Suzhen’s krait was discovered along the Jessami-Meluri road on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, whereas the Zayuan pit viper was spotted near Etabe village on the Dri River bank in Dibang Valley district.

According to the study conducted, these particular snakes are identified as the members of the Elapidae and Viperidae families, and are distinguished by their neurotoxic and haemotoxic venom properties, respectively.

Northeastern India harbors around 21 venomous snake species belonging to the Viperidae and Elapidae families. The total count for the region increases to 23 with the inclusion of these two species, as stated by a member of the research team Abhijit Das from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

He also mentioned that Northeast India has the highest species diversity of venomous kraits, with a total of five out of the eight species found in India.

The release stated, “the actual distribution of the ground-dwelling Zayuan pit viper in Arunachal may be far larger than currently understood. Similarly, the distribution of the dangerously venomous Suzhen’s krait in Northeast India needs further investigation.”

“Therefore, proper identification of such venomous species and understanding of geographic distribution,backed up by genetic data, is crucial for general awareness, venom research, as well as development of lifesaving antivenin,” it further added.