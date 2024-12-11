25th Hornbill Festival comes to a close with grand closing ceremony

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 10: Drawing visitors from across the world to witness the beauty and unity of Nagaland and the vibrant celebration of the Naga culture, the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival came to a close with a grand closing ceremony held at the main arena at Kisama on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony marked a successful conclusion of the 10-day celebration of Nagaland’s rich culture and heritage.

Festival host and Nagaland tourism and higher education minister Temjen Imna Along, along with Miss Nagaland 2024 Anon Konyak and the pageant’s first and second runner-up Nikali K Shohe and Kelülü Dawhuo respectively lit the ceremonial bonfire, symbolising the end of this year’s festival.

The closing programme also featured a mesmerising cultural presentation and captivating musical performances, leaving the audience with lasting memories of the festival’s unique blend of traditions, music, and dance.

In his closing address, Along emphasised that the festival goes beyond cultural and tribal ties and extends to humanity.

He thanked chief minister Neiphio Rio under whose leadership the Nagas were able to come together in unity, spirituality and enthusiasm for the festival.

Along also thanked all the departments for their absolute cooperation and collaboration throughout the 10-day period.

He further thanked the churches and all the people of Nagaland for bringing positivity and taking ownership to build such an empowering brand.

After the cultural extravaganza during the day, certificates, photo frames, cakes and cash were given to the winners and all the participating cultural troupes.