Nagaland CM reviews progress of Hornbill Festival

DIMAPUR, Nov 24: To review the overall progress of the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, 2024, a meeting under the chairmanship of chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio was held recently at Rhododendron Hall, Police Complex, Chumoukedima. All the respective heads of departments from the department attended the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Neiphiu Rio, gave suggestions for enhancing the venue’s aesthetic appeal, food arrangements and other aspects of the Hornbill Festival preparations. He informed that all the inauguration of various projects will be held as scheduled. Earlier, he launched a commemorative coin on the 25th Edition of Hornbill Festival along with the Hornbill Festival booklet.

Advisor to CM, Abu Metha highlighted the events scheduled for the Hornbill Festival. He also outlined the musical bands participating in the Hornbill Music Festival, which runs parallel to the main festival and is one of biggest rock music events in the country, attracting bands and artists from across India and abroad.

Deputy CM, T R Zeliang addressed the condition of the national highway, acknowledging that natural calamities are beyond control. However, he urged the concerned department to commit to ensuring the road is viable before the festival.

Minister tourism, Temjen Imna Along, in his closing remarks gave an overview of the Tourism Hornbill festival mobile application which is to be launched shortly. He thanked the CM’s guidance including the chief secretary and all line departments for their inputs towards the successful conduct of the 25th edition of the Hornbill festival.

Chief secretary, J Alam, gave an overview of various preparations going on for the Hornbill Festival at Kisama including main logistics like road, water and power sector. He also highlighted the preparatory actions for seamless transport operations during the festival. After the meeting, he along with the Home Commissioner and other officials, visited the airport and the railway station where the work is in progress. He also had an interaction with the official incharge and urged the official that works be completed before the Hornbill festival and check that tourists are to ensure safety and warm welcome on their visit to the 25th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. (NNN)