18 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 20, 2024
type here...

3 arrested for threatening content against Manipur CM, Cabinet

The accused, identified as Ningombam Dingku (22), Malemnganba Laithangbam (21), and Thongam Romen (39), are admins of the Facebook page "Manipur News Group 2024."

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: The Manipur Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly approving and posting abusive and threatening content targeting Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Cabinet members, a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The accused, identified as Ningombam Dingku (22), Malemnganba Laithangbam (21), and Thongam Romen (39), are admins of the Facebook page “Manipur News Group 2024.”

Related Posts:

As per reports, the arrests were made after the trio reportedly allowed and published a post by a social media user calling for violence and the “finishing” of the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers.

The police are currently investigating the identity of the user who made the original post.

The arrested individuals hail from different parts of Manipur. Dingku is from Lairongthem Mayai Leikai, Laithangbam from Kwakeithel Makha Thokchom Leikai Heinoukhongnembi, and Romen from Keirak Mayai Leikai.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the three were presented before the Duty Magistrate of Imphal West on Thursday, where the court reviewed the case and accepted the police’s plea for custody to conduct further investigations.

They were remanded to police custody for five days, with the remand period ending on December 23.

Officials further emphasized that such threats against public representatives are being taken seriously and assured that all those involved in inciting violence will face strict action.

Further updates on the case are awaited as investigations continue.

10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Guv releases CM’s Diary, Speech Books for ‘Viksit Assam’

The Hills Times -
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January