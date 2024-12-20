3 arrested for threatening content against Manipur CM, Cabinet

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: The Manipur Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly approving and posting abusive and threatening content targeting Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Cabinet members, a press release said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ningombam Dingku (22), Malemnganba Laithangbam (21), and Thongam Romen (39), are admins of the Facebook page “Manipur News Group 2024.”

As per reports, the arrests were made after the trio reportedly allowed and published a post by a social media user calling for violence and the “finishing” of the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers.

The police are currently investigating the identity of the user who made the original post.

The arrested individuals hail from different parts of Manipur. Dingku is from Lairongthem Mayai Leikai, Laithangbam from Kwakeithel Makha Thokchom Leikai Heinoukhongnembi, and Romen from Keirak Mayai Leikai.

Subsequently, the three were presented before the Duty Magistrate of Imphal West on Thursday, where the court reviewed the case and accepted the police’s plea for custody to conduct further investigations.

They were remanded to police custody for five days, with the remand period ending on December 23.

Officials further emphasized that such threats against public representatives are being taken seriously and assured that all those involved in inciting violence will face strict action.

Further updates on the case are awaited as investigations continue.