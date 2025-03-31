3 militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, March 30: Three militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur in separate operations, police said on Sunday.

A member of the banned PREPAK (Pro) was arrested on Saturday from Khurkul in Imphal West district, they said.

- Advertisement -

He was identified as Ningthoujam Boboy Singh alias Khongnangthaba (37).

A member of the banned KCP (PWG) was arrested from his house in Sawombung in Imphal East district. He was identified as Sanasam Sonamit Singh (27).

A militant of the KCP (City Meitei), who was wanted in extortion cases in Kakching and Imphal West districts, was also arrested. He was identified as Sharungbam Thoiba Singh (43), police said.

In another operation, a 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling SIM cards to militants by using the credentials of other persons without their knowledge, they said.

- Advertisement -

Wahengbam Ajit Meetei was arrested on Saturday from Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp at Khurkhul in Imphal West district.

Police said the SIM cards are suspected to be used for various illegal activities, including extortion.

A total of 117 SIM cards were recovered from him, they said.

Meanwhile, eight firearms and a large cache of ammunition were seized in separate operations in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts on Friday.

- Advertisement -

From Chagoubung in Kangpokpi district, a country-made 9 mm pistol, four country-made single-barrel bolt action rifles, 20 12-bore cartridges and three hand grenades were among the items seized, police said.

From Thangjing hill forest in Churachandpur, a country-made rifle, a bolt action rifle, a .22 pistol, three country-made mortars, and a hand grenade were among the articles recovered, they said. (PTI)