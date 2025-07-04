27.7 C
3 schools of nursing in Nagaland upgraded to nursing colleges

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 3: The Nagaland health and family welfare department has upgraded three schools of nursing in the state into nursing colleges.

The upgraded three schools of nursing are now the College of Nursing at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, the College of Nursing at District Hospital Dimapur, and the College of Nursing at Dr. Imkongliba Memorial District Hospital Mokokchung.

In a notification on Thursday, the directorate of health and family welfare said starting from the academic session 2025-26, there will be no more general nurse and midwife (GNM) course as previously conducted by the department.

The new course of B.Sc (Nursing) for these colleges will begin from the academic session 2025-26.

The notification said the entrance exam will be conducted through the Combined University Entrance Test (CUET-UG). The seats for these colleges can be availed through the directorate of technical education upon its notification and updates.

It said there are 20 seats in the College of Nursing at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, 40 seats in the College of Nursing at District Hospital Dimapur, and 40 seats in the College of Nursing at Dr. Imkongliba Memorial District Hospital Mokokchung, totaling 100.

The directorate asked the candidates to take note of the changes and visit the necessary websites in due course for information and updates.

