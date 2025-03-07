15.9 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
type here...

32 more arms surrendered in 3 Manipur districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, March 6: A day before the ending of the extended deadline on Thursday for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in strife-torn Manipur, 32 more arms and ammunition were handed over in Churachandpur, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

The arms and ammunition were surrendered at Commando unit, Lamlai, Porompat and Heingang police stations and the 7th Manipur Rifles battalion unit in Imphal  East district on Wednesday, they said.

- Advertisement -

People also voluntarily handed over weapons to the authorities at SP Churachandpur office and Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

Related Posts:

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

The administration also assured that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrender their weapons within this period, emphasising that “this is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society”.

Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days.

- Advertisement -

During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state on February 13 after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two cadres of banned outfit arrested in Manipur

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise