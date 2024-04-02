25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
40 paramilitaries to be deployed in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, April 1: 40 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Meghalaya to ensure conduct of a free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha elections, to be held on April 19.

Informing this on Monday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr BDR Tiwari said, “We have received sanction of 40 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs).”

Of these, five companies of CAPF have already been deployed in the state, he said while adding that the rest will be deployed accordingly as per plan.

Tiwari informed that all the necessary arrangements have been made as far as law-and-order issue is concerned.

“Also border related issues have also been taken up (ahead of the elections). The Election Commission of India (ECI) is also issuing needful instructions and we are in consultation with the neighbouring state,” he said.

The CEO did not provide the number of vulnerable and critical polling stations, which have been identified, citing that ‘it is a very dynamic figure’.

Further, he informed that so far two complaints have been received in regards to the violation of the model code of conduct.

On the nature of these complaints, the CEO however said, “All those things you are supposed to find out from the respective DCs.” He said that two complaints were received through the C-vigil and they have been disposed of accordingly.  (NNN)

