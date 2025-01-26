12 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 26, 2025
400 athletes from Manipur to participate in 38th National Games: CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Jan 25: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that 400 athletes from the state will participate in 19 disciplines in the upcoming 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.
Extending his best wishes to all the athletes, Singh expressed pride that a large number of athletes are representing the state.

“The unprecedented crisis in the state might have caused trouble in following the routine of players,” the chief minister said, adding that one can achieve real success only after overcoming all the hurdles of life.
Singh said that Manipur has been known globally for its contributions to the field of sports, art and culture and the state has so far produced 19 Olympians.

The government has constructed the Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel to honour the contributions of sportspersons, Singh said.
Singh also said that the government in its recent cabinet meeting held at Tamenglong had, in principle, decided to provide government jobs to gold medal winners of the National Games.

The government has always developed sports infrastructure and acquired modern equipment as per requirement, Singh said.
He also said that work on upgrading the velodrome at Rs 7 crore is on. (PTI)

