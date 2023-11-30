44 % job reservation for STsin Meghalaya: HYC

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has
demanded the intervention of Social Welfare Minister Paul
Lyngdoh to ensure that all Central government offices
implement the 44% job reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the
state.
In a letter to Lyngdoh, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said
that the Indigenous Tribal youths of the state are being
deprived of opportunities due to the non-implementation of
the Office Memorandums and other instructions issued by the
Government of India.
The council has urged upon the Government of Meghalaya to
take appropriate steps to ensure that all the Central
Government offices/Institutions/undertakings, etc located in
the State of Meghalaya follow and implement the Office
Memoranda and other instructions issued by the Government
of India.
These guidelines are necessary to provide job opportunities for
the Scheduled Tribe people of Meghalaya.
In addition to the job reservation demand, the HYC has also
demanded the immediate setting up of Fast Track Courts for
speedy disposal of NDPS cases and implementation of the
Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic
Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act).
The HYC has stated that the non-implementation of the PIT-
NDPS Act is leading to a rise in drug trafficking in the state.
The council has requested the government to take action
against all offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act.
Pledge taken to end violence against women in Nagaland
KOHIMA, Nov 29: The social welfare department, government
of Nagaland, organised a programme to pledge to end all forms
of violence against women at the home, communities,
workplace and digital space at Secretariat conference hall here
today.
Development commissioner R Ramakrishnan, sharing his
thoughts at the programme said, “So far violence against
women in Nagaland is not there but even if it is there we
should take steps to eliminate it”. He then urged all sections of
people to extend help to those people in desire and affected
with domestic violence so that all sections of people will live in
peace.
Also highlighting the significance of the program, Ramakrishnan
asked to carry forward the program in the districts.
Mention can be made that Nagaland along with the rest of the
world will be observing the International Day for the
elimination of violence against women and the launching of the
16 days of activism against gender-based violence ‘from 25th
November 25 and concluding on December 10, 2023 on
International Human Rights Day. (NNN)