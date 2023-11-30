44 % job reservation for STsin Meghalaya: HYC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has

demanded the intervention of Social Welfare Minister Paul

Lyngdoh to ensure that all Central government offices

implement the 44% job reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the

state.

- Advertisement -

In a letter to Lyngdoh, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said

that the Indigenous Tribal youths of the state are being

deprived of opportunities due to the non-implementation of

the Office Memorandums and other instructions issued by the

Government of India.

The council has urged upon the Government of Meghalaya to

take appropriate steps to ensure that all the Central

Government offices/Institutions/undertakings, etc located in

the State of Meghalaya follow and implement the Office

Memoranda and other instructions issued by the Government

of India.

These guidelines are necessary to provide job opportunities for

the Scheduled Tribe people of Meghalaya.

In addition to the job reservation demand, the HYC has also

demanded the immediate setting up of Fast Track Courts for

speedy disposal of NDPS cases and implementation of the

- Advertisement -

Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic

Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act).

The HYC has stated that the non-implementation of the PIT-

NDPS Act is leading to a rise in drug trafficking in the state.

The council has requested the government to take action

against all offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Pledge taken to end violence against women in Nagaland

KOHIMA, Nov 29: The social welfare department, government

of Nagaland, organised a programme to pledge to end all forms

of violence against women at the home, communities,

workplace and digital space at Secretariat conference hall here

today.

Development commissioner R Ramakrishnan, sharing his

thoughts at the programme said, “So far violence against

women in Nagaland is not there but even if it is there we

should take steps to eliminate it”. He then urged all sections of

people to extend help to those people in desire and affected

with domestic violence so that all sections of people will live in

peace.

Also highlighting the significance of the program, Ramakrishnan

asked to carry forward the program in the districts.

Mention can be made that Nagaland along with the rest of the

world will be observing the International Day for the

elimination of violence against women and the launching of the

16 days of activism against gender-based violence ‘from 25th

November 25 and concluding on December 10, 2023 on

International Human Rights Day. (NNN)