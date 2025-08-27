Five HYC Leaders Summoned by Court Over April Incident at NEIGRIHMS

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 27: Meghalaya’s Judicial Magistrate First Class court has called five Hynniewtreet Youth Council (HYC) leaders for their suspected roles in the April 4 scenario at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS). The leaders have been accused of causing disruption to Director Prof. Nalin Mehta’s work and trying to forcibly close down the Administrative Block.

Police lodged a suo motu FIR against HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem, vice president Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, general secretary Rhembor G Saibon, secretary Issac W Basaiawmoit, and education secretary Enlang Sawian. Within two months, the authorities had filed a charge sheet under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

While addressing the media outside the court, Synrem had affirmed that the leaders had been handed copies of the charge sheet and supporting documents. According to him, the charges were criminal intimidation of the NEIGRIHMS Director and employees, criminal trespass, assault, and hindering a public servant from performing official duties. Synrem asserted that the leaders were prepared to accept the legal process and had faith in the judiciary.

We are determined to protect the rights and well-being of indigenous youth. No court will deter us from raising our voice on matters such as employment and reservation,” he said.

Synrem also reminded that the HYC had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Director of NEIGRIHMS, asking for a response to their demands. When the Director failed to do so on the deadline of April 3, members of HYC went to the institute the following day. As per Synrem, the members and supporters proceeded to the Administration Block with the purpose of meeting the Director personally. In talking with staff and security, they were eventually able to get into his office and requested that he clarify why their demands had not been met.

He added that the Director had voluntarily stepped outside and told them that he had already drafted a written response. The HYC members waited for approximately an hour and a half before they received the reply and then had a friendly meeting with the Director and one of his staff members in the conference room.

Police later that day instructed the five leaders to report to Mawdiangdiang outpost, where their statements were taken before being released.

The HYC had been long alleging that the administration of NEIGRIHMS had been flouting Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation rules. The group complained that just two of the 107 Nursing Officer posts advertised went to ST candidates, against the required 7.5 percent quota of which they ought to have had eight.

