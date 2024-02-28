16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

5 killed as car plunges into gorge in Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Feb 27: Five members of a family were killed as their car plunged into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday, police said.

A child was also among those injured in the accident that occurred in the Bopi Godak circle near Daporijo town, they said.

- Advertisement -

The car, which was being driven by Jarki Paksok, skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge, they added.

The vehicle was escorting an ambulance carrying a patient, who had been referred to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun for treatment.

Besides the driver, the others killed in the accident were identified as Tator Pakmen, Linya Yudik, Tajum Nuk and Beto Marde, police said.

Three-year-old Libo Paksok is at present undergoing treatment at the Muri Mugli Hospital in nearby Kamle district, they said. (PTI)

Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Drug Peddler Couple Arrested In Guwahati

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit 9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam