Assam man killed, Two injured as vehicle plunges into Gorge in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: A tragic road accident occurred early Thursday morning near Sibilong, around 74 kilometers from Jiribam, Manipur, when a vehicle carrying three individuals fell into a deep gorge.

- Advertisement -

The Tata Sumo, traveling on National Highway 37 from Jiribam to Imphal, reportedly lost control and plunged into the gorge at approximately 5 am.

According to local sources, the vehicle was on a business trip when the driver, due to either a technical issue or negligence, lost control. The vehicle rolled down a steep slope before plummeting into the gorge near Sibilong village under Keimai police station.

Rescue operations, involving police, security personnel, and local residents, were launched immediately. However, the depth of the gorge made reaching the victims a challenging task. One of the passengers, identified as Md Laskar, a 40-year-old trader from Cachar district in Assam, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Two others sustained injuries, with one in critical condition. The injured were rushed to Oinamlong Primary Health Centre for medical care. The identities of the injured have not been confirmed yet.

- Advertisement -

Manipur Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause.