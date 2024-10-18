24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 18, 2024
type here...

Assam man killed, Two injured as vehicle plunges into Gorge in Manipur

NortheastAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: A tragic road accident occurred early Thursday morning near Sibilong, around 74 kilometers from Jiribam, Manipur, when a vehicle carrying three individuals fell into a deep gorge.

- Advertisement -

 The Tata Sumo, traveling on National Highway 37 from Jiribam to Imphal, reportedly lost control and plunged into the gorge at approximately 5 am.

According to local sources, the vehicle was on a business trip when the driver, due to either a technical issue or negligence, lost control. The vehicle rolled down a steep slope before plummeting into the gorge near Sibilong village under Keimai police station.

Rescue operations, involving police, security personnel, and local residents, were launched immediately. However, the depth of the gorge made reaching the victims a challenging task. One of the passengers, identified as Md Laskar, a 40-year-old trader from Cachar district in Assam, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Two others sustained injuries, with one in critical condition. The injured were rushed to Oinamlong Primary Health Centre for medical care. The identities of the injured have not been confirmed yet.

- Advertisement -

Manipur Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause.

8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I wanted to do 90 per cent of my stunts: ‘Citadel:...

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season 7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch