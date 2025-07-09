6 Arambai Tengol Members Arrested for Assault on Police During Bishnupur Bandh

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 9: Manipur Police picked up six persons on June 8 on charges of participating in the physical attack on police personnel during a bandh which was held in Bishnupur district on June 9, 2025. They are suspected to belong to the Arambai Tengol, a local group under suspicion for disrupting activities.

- Advertisement -

The three arrested persons are Laishram Sanahal Singh, alias Sana (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), and Laishram Premchand, alias Kandrang (18), all of Govindagram Awang Leikai under Imphal West district. Three others, namely Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23) of Terakhongsangbi Ward No. 2 under Bishnupur, Sarangthem Rabichandra, alias Rabi (28) of Kangmong Maisnam Leikai under Imphal West, and Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22) of Lourembam Maning Leikai under Bishnupur, were also arrested.

The arrests are connected with a violent incident on June 9, during which a group of people allegedly assaulted police personnel while the bandh was underway, causing law and order to break down in the region.