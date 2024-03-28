6 candidates in fray for Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha seat

AIZWAL, March 27: Six candidates have filed nominations for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram, election officials said.

Polling for the constituency would take place in the first phase on April 19, and the process for filing nominations closed on Wednesday, they said.

The state’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) fielded Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the main opposition Mizo National Front nominated its Rajya Sabha MP member K Vanlalvena.

Congress fielded retired former home secretary Lalbiakzama, BJP nominated its state president Vanlalhmuaka and the People’s Conference fielded Rita Malsawmi.

Former BJP leader Lalhriatrenga Chhangte is also contesting as an independent.

More than 8.60 lakh people are eligible to vote in the state. Among them are 4.41 lakh women voters and 36,214 first-time voters, officials said.

There are 1,276 polling stations across the state, they said.

Around 1,500 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with 3,000 state police personnel will be deployed for the polls, they added. (PTI)