20 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

6 candidates in fray for Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha seat

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZWAL, March 27: Six candidates have filed nominations for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram, election officials said.

Polling for the constituency would take place in the first phase on April 19, and the process for filing nominations closed on Wednesday, they said.

- Advertisement -

The state’s ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) fielded Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the main opposition Mizo National Front nominated its Rajya Sabha MP member K Vanlalvena.

Congress fielded retired former home secretary Lalbiakzama, BJP nominated its state president Vanlalhmuaka and the People’s Conference fielded Rita Malsawmi.

Former BJP leader Lalhriatrenga Chhangte is also contesting as an independent.

More than 8.60 lakh people are eligible to vote in the state. Among them are 4.41 lakh women voters and 36,214 first-time voters, officials said.

- Advertisement -

There are 1,276 polling stations across the state, they said.

Around 1,500 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with 3,000 state police personnel will be deployed for the polls, they added. (PTI)

10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I am back home: Sunil Grover on ‘The Great Indian Kapil...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein 8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water