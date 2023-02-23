60-hour bandh on NH-37 called off midway after agreement

IMPHAL, Feb 22(NNN): Normal vehicular movement along Imphal-Jiribam section of National Highway (NH)-37 was disrupted for a few hours owing to a 60-hour bandh commenced on Wednesday at 6 am. The bandh was, however, called off in the afternoon after an agreement was reached between the agitating civil society organisations and the government.

Residents of the Noney district headquarters imposed the bandh under the joint aegis of the Village Council Longmai Area, and civil society organisations based in the district, protesting non-posting of adequate staff at the government-run healthcare centre in the district headquarters.

- Advertisement -

The bandh was called off after a commitment to address the demands given by the Health department during a talk with the leaders of the agitating bodies held today at the district headquarters

.

During the talk held in the presence of chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of Manipur Legislative Assembly and the director of Health Services assured posting of required doctors and other staff in the healthcare centre besides providing adequate infrastructures.

The Health Services director assured posting of lab technicians to the healthcare centre within the current month and an ambulance driver within March.

He further gave his commitment to ensure the joining of two doctors and nurses recently posted in the PHC Noney and CHA Nungba within a week.

By the end of March 2023, additional ambulances will be provided to the Noney district, the Health Services director agreed.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the existing doctors and nurses, more doctors and nurses will be posted in all CHCs and PHCs of Noney district once the current recruitment process of contractual basis doctors and nurses is completed, the Health Services director agreed, as per the understanding reached in the talk.

Following the commitment, the bandh was called off, an official source said.