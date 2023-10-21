USO All-India Schools Festival and 61st general conference conclude triumphantly at USTM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marked the

successful conclusion of the All-India Schools Festival and the 61st General Conference of the United

Schools Organisation of India (USO) yesterday. The four-day event, which commenced on October

16, brought together over 150 schoolchildren from various schools across India and revolved around

the theme of the United Nations’ SDG 3: A Global Commitment to Well-Being.

This event, organized by the USO and hosted by USTM, celebrated its valedictory session at the NKC

Auditorium. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Rajiv Kumar Bora, IAS, former Chairman of the

Assam Public Service Commission and former Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, who delivered the

keynote address. Ankur Lahoty, deputy director general of DDK Guwahati, graced the event as the

guest of honor. Prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions, including the Most

Disciplined School award presented to Sree Vidhyadhari English Medium School, Pulivendra, YSR,

Andhra Pradesh, and the Best School award to Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Guna, Madhya Pradesh. All

participating schools received participation certificates and plaques.

The valedictory session commenced with Rahul Sinha, Member of the USO Executive Council,

presenting a recap of the 61st General Conference and All-India Schools Festival. This was followed

by Dr. M. K. Sharma, Member of USO Executive Council, reciting a poem as a tribute to USO Founder

Secretary General, Late Jiya Lal Jain. The welcome address was delivered by Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice

Chancellor of USTM, and the event’s closing remarks were provided by Ms. Nina Jain, Secretary

General of USO.

The 61st General Conference and All-India Schools Festival was a flagship event for USO and marked

its first-ever occurrence in Meghalaya. It united students and teachers from across India on the

captivating USTM Campus. The event consisted of two significant components—the conference and

the festival.

The Conference featured plenary sessions where students and teachers engaged in discussions on

various global issues, promoting dialogue and the exchange of ideas. A Peace March, Campfire, and

a Life Skills Workshop allowed participants to acquire essential skills for personal and collective

growth.

The Festival showcased the participants’ talents and creativity, with students taking part in

competitions such as On-the-Spot Painting, Declamation, Solo Dance, Solo Singing, Group Dance,

One Act Play, and more. These competitions not only highlighted the artistic abilities of the

participants but also provided a platform for their personal development on a national scale.

A unique aspect of this event was that all delegates shared meals and accommodations, embodying

the spirit of unity in diversity.