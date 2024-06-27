610 drug peddlers apprehended in Meghalaya in past two years

SHILLONG, June 26: A total of 610 persons have been arrested for trafficking drugs worth over Rs 300 crore in Meghalaya during the last two years.

This was informed by state social welfare minister, Paul Lyngdoh after addressing a multi-stakeholder symposium organized under Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) in observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Wednesday. This year’s theme is ‘The evidence is clear: invest in prevention’.

Addressing the media, Lyngdoh said that more needs to be done and that is why the state government has decided to involve leaders of the community in assisting the police in enforcing laws against drugs.

“What was lacking all along was community participation. Community participation was there, but it was limited to efforts like de-addiction and counseling. For us to proactively engage the community it should be part of policing, which is why the very important missing link this government has finally been able to address is the need to have the leaders of the community to actually assist the police in enforcing laws against drugs,” he said.

“For instance, PITNDPS, which is currently in effect cannot be effectively engaged with unless we have community participation, which is why today the dorbar shnongs have been requested to come up with any further suggestions on the framework of the village defence party (VDP),” he added.

The minister informed that formation and reviving of the VDPs would start very soon after the government collects all suggestions from the dorbar shnongs in regards to the Act that governs the formations of the VDPs.

“We should be able to collect all suggestions by the end of this month,” he said.

Stating that there are only 11 active VDPs in Shillong Lyngdoh said, “The vast number of localities remained uncovered, but the response has been very encouraging and we expect them to form more VDPs in line with the provisions of the law.”

Further, the minister informed that the government would also extend financial assistance to the traditional institutions to incentivise the VDP volunteers.

“Yes, in fact we have solicited their opinions under the current framework of the VDP. We also are requesting the Centre for funds so that we can provide incentives to volunteers of these VDPs. We will first go through the suggestions of the dorbar shnongs and then come up with a figure or an amount, which will at least act as an incentive for them to come forward and spend their time in community policing,” he asserted. (NNN)