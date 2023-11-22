6th North East India Fashion Week concludes

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The sixth edition of North East India
Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement ended on a high with
host of top weavers and designers showcased their creations
at the finale day on Tuesday.
The fashion week, which began at the Koro Happa River
Island in Jollang, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on November
18, showcased more than 30 designers and weavers from all
across Northeast India, designer and CEO Yana Ngoba
Chakpu informed. The fashion extravaganza is being
organised by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated
towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and
cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and chief guest of the event
Pema Khandu, speaker PD Sona, state MLA and chief patron
of the event Techi Kaso, Tripura minister and guest of honour
Bikash Debbarma among other distinguished guests,
attended the inaugural ceremony of the festival on 19
November.
On November 21, top designers presenting their creations
includes Angie Ngoba Namchoom, Yajir Mara, Bezai Jaboju,
Jibom Roley, Konyak weaver Angap, Siang Yangda Waii, Yana
In Style and Joram Nampi.
Yana Ngoba’s flagship event, North East India Fashion Week –
The Artisans Movement aims to systematically conduct a
series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for
inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and
weavers in northeast India. The event will commemorate the
movement & showcase the talents of artisans from northeast
India. More than 30 designers and weavers will participate in
the 3-day fashion event.
Speaking about the sixth edition of North East India Fashion
Week, chairman One Arunachal Shri Joram Tat said, “Through
North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we
strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem
within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and
offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the
valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training
and promoting the weavers and designers from the region
through ongoing skill development and capacity building.
This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better
livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with
global market connections.”