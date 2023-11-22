6th North East India Fashion Week concludes

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The sixth edition of North East India

Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement ended on a high with

host of top weavers and designers showcased their creations

at the finale day on Tuesday.

The fashion week, which began at the Koro Happa River

Island in Jollang, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on November

18, showcased more than 30 designers and weavers from all

across Northeast India, designer and CEO Yana Ngoba

Chakpu informed. The fashion extravaganza is being

organised by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated

towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and

cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and chief guest of the event

Pema Khandu, speaker PD Sona, state MLA and chief patron

of the event Techi Kaso, Tripura minister and guest of honour

Bikash Debbarma among other distinguished guests,

attended the inaugural ceremony of the festival on 19

November.

On November 21, top designers presenting their creations

includes Angie Ngoba Namchoom, Yajir Mara, Bezai Jaboju,

Jibom Roley, Konyak weaver Angap, Siang Yangda Waii, Yana

In Style and Joram Nampi.

Yana Ngoba’s flagship event, North East India Fashion Week –

The Artisans Movement aims to systematically conduct a

series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for

inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and

weavers in northeast India. The event will commemorate the

movement & showcase the talents of artisans from northeast

India. More than 30 designers and weavers will participate in

the 3-day fashion event.

Speaking about the sixth edition of North East India Fashion

Week, chairman One Arunachal Shri Joram Tat said, “Through

North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we

strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem

within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and

offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the

valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training

and promoting the weavers and designers from the region

through ongoing skill development and capacity building.

This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better

livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with

global market connections.”