9 DCCIs to go ahead with business shutdown in Nagaland from May 19

DIMAPUR, May 18: Nine district chambers of commerce and industries (DCCIs) in Nagaland have decided to go ahead with their proposed indefinite voluntary business shutdown in their respective districts from May 19 even as the state government on May 17 appealed to the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI), the parent body of the 11 DCCIs in the state, to call off the protest to maintain a conducive atmosphere in the state.

The nine districts to be affected by the shutter down are Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu and Meluri.

Making the announcement at a press conference here on Sunday, CNCCI president Khekugha Muru said the nine DCCIs unilaterally decided to go for the shutdown to press for their demand to nominate their representatives in urban local bodies in their districts.

He stressed that the demand is in the interest of the consumers and the business community.

Muru said though the government nominated one DCCI member each in Kohima and Mokokchung municipal councils, it failed to do so the nine districts.

He said the CNCCI representatives discussed the issue with power and parliamentary affairs minister KG Kenye, who is also the government spokesperson, in his office chamber in Kohima on May 16. The meeting followed the CNCCI’s declaration on May 13 about the nine DCCIs’ decision to go for the shutdown.

He also informed of the letter the minister sent to the CNCCI on May 17, requesting to call off the proposed strike.

Muru said Kenye in the letter mentioned that following the discussion with the CNCCI, he apprised CM Neiphiu Rio about the memorandums submitted by the traders’ body to the state government on various occasions at different levels regarding the demand.

The letter said the CNCCI’s submission was well taken and will be considered for further deliberations by the state cabinet soon.



“Hence, till such time an alternate arrangement is arrived at, I request you to be content with the present system of ‘special invitees’ as notified by the state government,” Kenye said in the letter.

Muru said the CNCCI discussed the minister’s letter with the nine DCCIs. He added that even as the DCCIs acknowledged and appreciated the minister’s concern to find an amicable solution, they asserted that it would not be possible to call off the shutdown without a timeframe to fulfill their demand.