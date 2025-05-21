Indefinite business shutdown in 9 Nagaland dists called off

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 20: The indefinite voluntary business shutdown called by the respective District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in nine districts of Nagaland from Monday has been called off.

The nine DCCIs called the shutdown to press the Nagaland government to nominate their one representative each in the district headquarters urban local bodies.

Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) president Khekugha Muru at a press conference here on Monday evening informed about the decision of the DCCIs to call off the strike with immediate effect. The CNCCI is the parent organisation of all DCCIs in the state.

Muru, in the presence of the officials of the CNCCI and the DCCIs, said the decision to withdraw the protest was taken after consultation with the nine DCCIs following a written communication from the state government to meet their demand through a cabinet meeting, to be held as early as possible, or in the next session of the state assembly.

He claimed the shutdown in the nine districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu and Meluri was almost 100% successful. He added that the shutdown passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Muru, however, warned that if the government fails to keep its assurance, a total business shutdown would be called in all 17 districts of the state.

He said the near-total success of today’s shutdown demonstrated the support of the public and the business community for the DCCIs’ endeavour to work for their benefit by being part of urban local bodies.

In Dimapur and Chumoukedima, the bandh was near total, with a few shops remaining open during the day. However, government offices, schools, and banks functioned as usual.