Nagaland trader body calls voluntary business shutter down

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 22: The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) has declared indefinite voluntary business shutter down across the state from April 24.

- Advertisement -

In a letter dated April 21, CNCCI chairman Dr Khekugha Muru informed the District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) presidents about the shutter down referring to their letter to the CNCCI office urging for collective action against the state government for equitable justice in the nomination of DCCI representatives to the district urban local bodies (ULBs). The DCCI presidents also expressed disappointment over the state government’s “step-motherly treatment” over the matter.

Muru said the CNCCI has exhausted all possible means, including a formal appeal to the chief minister and issuing a press release warning of a democratic protest if justice was not delivered by April 20, 2025.

“Unfortunately, the state government has not responded,” he said.

Muru said in accordance with the demand of the nine aggrieved DCCIs, the CNCCI announced the “democratic indefinite voluntary business shutter down”, which will also include banking institutions.

- Advertisement -

Medical services, gas stations, petrol pumps, taxi services, vehicular movement, educational institutions and all government offices will remain unaffected and function as usual during the first phase of the shutter down.

The CNCCI asked all DCCIs to ensure the protest remains peaceful without any untoward incidents.

It said the second phase of the protest will be deliberated on April 25 during its executive council meeting to be attended by all DCCI presidents.