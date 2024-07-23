Action against illegal issue of ILP in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 22: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh informed that raids were conducted at five locations where there was widespread illegal issue/ sale of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Addressing a press briefing today at his office, the Chief Minister said that so far nine persons have been arrested including one LDC in the Labour department in this connection.

N Biren Singh said that on investigation, so far it has been revealed that around 3500 number of ILPs have been prepared through the said 5 outlets in Imphal.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) led by an Additional SP rank officer shall be instituted for further investigation of the case, he added.

During the raid, certain items were seized including computers and laptops, the chief minister said.

The State Government views the issues of ILP very seriously, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had granted the implementation of the ILP in the State to save the indigenous population.

He further called on all the officers and officials involved in its implementation to act with sincerity, dedication and nationalism.

The chief minister also clarified that only the concerned deputy commissioners and the Labour Commissioner are the ILP card issuing authorities and that they cannot authorize their subordinate officials to issue these cards.

Stressing that anyone with fake ILP cards should surrender before the police or concerned authorities at the earliest, the Chief Minister said that the government has already implemented the ILP Facial Recognition System to identify ILP defaulters.

He further warned of stringent actions as per the law of the land against anyone found misusing the ILP. He said steps have also been taken up to strengthen all ILP monitoring cells.

Further stating that the base year for ILP has been adopted as 1961, he said that steps will be taken up to verify all ILP holders through the issuing authorities and Labour department. (NNN)