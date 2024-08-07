Additional forces along Tripura-Bangladesh border

AGARTALA, Aug 6: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has beefed up securities and deployed additional personnel along the international border with Bangladesh following the resignation of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometer-long border with its neighboring country.

A senior BSF official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the BSF has tightened security measures along the border and issued alerts to all its personnel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation along the border. Given the semi-porous nature of our boundary and the presence of unfenced areas, we have enhanced security. We received an alert from the Centre in light of the current developments in Bangladesh,” the official explained.

He further mentioned that additional forces were deployed earlier today, with senior commanders present in the border regions to supervise security operations. “We have reinforced troops along the border, particularly in areas prone to smuggling and infiltration. Surveillance has been intensified. Due to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the BSF is maintaining vigilant observation and close coordination with the Border Guards of Bangladesh at multiple levels,” the official stated.

When questioned about any specific directives regarding movements through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), the BSF official indicated that no special instructions had been received as of yet. “However, we have not received any reports or tips concerning infiltrations or drug smuggling since this morning,” he added.