Agartala Smart City Limited inaugurates own Data Centre

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 6: Agartala Smart City Limited inaugurated its own Data Centre on Monday, becoming the first smart city in India to establish a dedicated data centre under a smart city project. 

The inauguration was attended by Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Mission Director of Agartala Smart City Ltd, and Jeya Ragul Geshan, Director of Information and Technology.

Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who also serves as the Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation, explained that the new Data Centre is equipped with servers operating around the clock and features equipment worth Rs 30 crore. 

He mentioned, “Previously, our data was hosted in the DIT Data Centre. However, for several reasons, we decided to set up our own facility. This new centre is now the hub for all smart elements installed throughout the city, including CCTV cameras, traffic signals, LED display boards, and weather information display boards. These are all connected via 156 km of optical fibre cable owned by Agartala Smart City, making this facility the core of our network operations, functioning 24×7.”

The Data Centre has a default provision to store all data, such as CCTV footage from across the city, for 30 days. 

Dr. Yadav noted, “In cases of incidents where the police or other authorities need to retain data for longer periods, it can be accommodated. We have substantial storage capacity, with 1 petabyte as primary storage and 1.9 petabytes as secondary storage. This advanced facility is unique in being the only Smart City in India to have its own data centre and optical fibre network. The infrastructure is also scalable to meet future needs.”

