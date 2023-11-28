Agatha inaugurates bridges in Williamnagar

HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 27: Member of Parliament, Agatha K
Sangma, inaugurated two bridges over Rongon river and Rongri
river respectively in Williamnagar in the presence of Meghalaya
chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, deputy chief minister,
Prestone Tynsong, PHE minister, Marcuise N Marak, secretary,
PWD (roads and Bridges), chief engineer standard, Donlang
Mawroh, East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Vibhor Agarwal
and other dignitaries on November 27.
Speaking at a function at Nengmandalgre village, Agatha said
that road connectivity is a must for bringing development to
the people and informed that 1500 kms of roads have already
been constructed by the present govt. She also assured to
release an amount of Rs 20 lakh for the development of eco-
tourism park at Nengmandalgre.
Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, lauded Agatha
Sangma for bringing PMGSY road connectivity to the region and
congratulated the PWD department for bringing the much
needed road connectivity within a period of five years.
Informing that that the team-work in the present govt is
working very hard to achieve the five-points agenda of the govt
“road for all, power for all, IT for all, water for all and housing
for all” by which the people of the state will be immensely
benefitted within a period of five years.
The deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong, while speaking on
the occasion said that the leaders in the present govt will not
sleep under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma and the govt
will not provide mere lip services to the people of the state.
He also informed that 1250 kms of PMGSY roads will be
constructed in the state within few months and requested the
Nokmas and other stake holders to provide land for
construction of roads in the region.
The Meghalaya minister for PHE, Housing Marcuise N Marak,
assured to bring more facilities to the people of the region and
informed that a convergent project will be undertaken to bring
more development to Nengmandalgre village. He also informed
that Mandalgre to Chinabat road will soon be black-topped
under the RIDF.
Secretary, PWD, GK Marak, while delivering the welcome
address informed that Nengmandalgre to Mandalgre road,
measuring 35 kms in length is the longest ever PMGSY road in
the state.