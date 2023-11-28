Agatha inaugurates bridges in Williamnagar

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Nov 27: Member of Parliament, Agatha K

Sangma, inaugurated two bridges over Rongon river and Rongri

river respectively in Williamnagar in the presence of Meghalaya

chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, deputy chief minister,

Prestone Tynsong, PHE minister, Marcuise N Marak, secretary,

PWD (roads and Bridges), chief engineer standard, Donlang

Mawroh, East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Vibhor Agarwal

and other dignitaries on November 27.

Speaking at a function at Nengmandalgre village, Agatha said

that road connectivity is a must for bringing development to

the people and informed that 1500 kms of roads have already

been constructed by the present govt. She also assured to

release an amount of Rs 20 lakh for the development of eco-

tourism park at Nengmandalgre.

Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, lauded Agatha

Sangma for bringing PMGSY road connectivity to the region and

congratulated the PWD department for bringing the much

needed road connectivity within a period of five years.

Informing that that the team-work in the present govt is

working very hard to achieve the five-points agenda of the govt

“road for all, power for all, IT for all, water for all and housing

for all” by which the people of the state will be immensely

benefitted within a period of five years.

The deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong, while speaking on

the occasion said that the leaders in the present govt will not

sleep under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma and the govt

will not provide mere lip services to the people of the state.

He also informed that 1250 kms of PMGSY roads will be

constructed in the state within few months and requested the

Nokmas and other stake holders to provide land for

construction of roads in the region.

The Meghalaya minister for PHE, Housing Marcuise N Marak,

assured to bring more facilities to the people of the region and

informed that a convergent project will be undertaken to bring

more development to Nengmandalgre village. He also informed

that Mandalgre to Chinabat road will soon be black-topped

under the RIDF.

Secretary, PWD, GK Marak, while delivering the welcome

address informed that Nengmandalgre to Mandalgre road,

measuring 35 kms in length is the longest ever PMGSY road in

the state.