Ali-Aye-Ligang and Tamla Du Festival greetings

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 14: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik has extended his greetings to the people of the State and Mising community of Assam on the joyous occasion of Ali-Aye-Ligang on Friday. He expressed hope that the festivity usher in tranquillity, contentment and happiness in the society.

Additionally, the Governor has also extended his warmest greetings to the people of Arunachal, especially the Mishmi brethren on the sacred occasion of the Tamla Du Festival. He expressed hope that this year’s festival would bring happiness, prosperity, and harmony to all.