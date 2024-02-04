Allow displaced students in relief camps to study free of cost: Students’ bodies urge schools

IMPHAL, Feb 3: Six students’ bodies in Manipur on Saturday reiterated their appeal to educational institutions to allow children of displaced families staying in the relief camps to study in their institutions free of cost.

In a joint statement, the six students’ bodies expressed unhappiness while saying that they have learnt that some institutions are asking admission fee and monthly fee from the students staying in the relief camps.

In the joint statement of All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS), it highlighted immense concerns upon learning that certain institutions demanding fees from displaced students, contrary to the humanitarian spirit exhibited by many other institutions.

“Imposing admission fee and monthly fee on the students belonging to the displaced families staying in the relief camps is against the humanitarian spirit”, they added.

The statement requested the educational institutions including those run under the Catholic Educational Society to reserve some seats for the students of families displaced by the ongoing violence at the time of admission and allowed them to study free of cost while expressing displeasure with the manner some schools denying admission to these students on the pretext of non-availability of seats.

The institutions should not deprived the right to education to the displaced students affected the conflicts

The joint statement further drew the attention of the state government of Manipur and its concerned authorities to look after the grievances being faced by the students of displaced families in their study and support them by providing study materials timely. (NNN)