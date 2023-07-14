Another bank in Manipur hill district found looted

IMPHAL, July 13 (NNN): In yet another attempt to loot banks, the Kangpokpi branch of Manipur State Co-operative Bank at IT Road was vandalised by miscreants on Wednesday night, official sources here said on Thursday.

No cash was looted as all the cash in the bank had already been shifted at the initial stage of the violence that erupted on May 3 last, the sources said.

However, the miscreants have taken away six computer sets, one canon printer and CCTV camera hard drives after the vandalism in the bank building, a complaint lodged by the deputy manager of the Manipur State Co-operative Bank stated in the complaint to the Kangpokpi district police.

“Cash vault has also been broken, but no cash has been looted as the branch has already taken out all the cash vault as well as from the ATM in the middle week of May as advised by the head office”, the deputy manager reportedly stated in his complaint letter.

He added that the said bank branch remained closed from May 4 till July 7 in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The stealing of the bank property was not the first time in which banks in violent hill districts were looted by miscreants taking advantage of the closure of the banks following incidents of violence.

Two incidents of looting banks were reported in the violence-hit Churachandpur district since the eruption of the violence more than two months ago.

There was a report of looting the Churachandpur branch of Axis Bank which was closed since May 4.

The looting of that bank came to light when the bank branch was reopened on July 10. Sources had said that cash and jewellery items worth over Rs 2.25 crore were found missing.

The looting incident came to light when the manager of the bank branch went to the bank at 1.30 pm. He found the strong room was broken, reports said.

Further examination found that the looting took place after the miscreants entered the strong room of the bank by breaking the ventilator of the bathroom.

On the night of the very first day of the eruption of the violence, on May 3 midnight, a mob slammed into the Churachandpur branch of Manipur State Cooperative Bank at New Lamka and looted cash worth over Rs 11 lakh after vandalism, the reports also said.