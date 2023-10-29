ANSAM suspends agitation following agreement with state government

SENAPATI, OCT 28: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has announced the

suspension of their ongoing agitation involving the picketing of government offices. This decision

came after a mutual agreement was reached between ANSAM and the state government of

Manipur.

ANSAM’s General Secretary, Angteshang Maring, confirmed this development today, indicating that

a memorandum of agreement was signed after a meeting between ANSAM representatives and the

state government on Thursday night.

The agitation by ANSAM, which commenced on October 24, was initiated to demand the immediate

lifting of the internet shutdown in the peace area of the state and the prompt declaration of results

from the interviews held in September 2021 for the appointment of 190 assistant professors for

government colleges in Manipur.

According to the ‘memorandum of agreement’ between the state government and ANSAM, an

emergency meeting on October 26 at the chief minister’s residence included discussions on the

internet shutdown and the declaration of assistant professor recruitment results.

The agreement specifies the government’s commitment to restoring internet connectivity within five

days, subject to an assessment of law and order conditions. Additionally, the declaration of results

for the 190 assistant professor posts is set for November 2, 2023.

However, the ‘memorandum of agreement’ highlights ANSAM’s stance to resume agitation should

there be a failure in implementing the agreed-upon terms. This decisive move toward resolution

reflects the collaboration between ANSAM and the state government in addressing crucial concerns,

fostering a balanced resolution for the benefit of all involved parties. (NNN)