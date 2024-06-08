25.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

ANSAM to press for stringent implementation of ILP in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SENAPATI, June 7: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) while noting the inadequate enforcement of the inner line permit (ILP) in the state, has unanimously resolved to press for its stringent implementation in the state and remain vigilant regarding it.

Nevertheless, the Naga student body has appreciated and acknowledged the state government’s efforts in exercising the power conferred by section 2 and section 4 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1973(Regulation 5 of 1873) as extended to the state of Manipur vide Order of President of India No. S.O. 4433(E) dated 11/12/2019 and the endeavours to execute the inner line permit, regulating the inward travel of an Indian citizens visiting the state for different purpose over the years by issuing travel documents for specific period of time.

- Advertisement -

In a statement issued on Friday, the Naga student body said the inner line permit stands as the significant document in regulating and monitoring the inflow of tourists and controlling the influx of illegal immigrants to safeguard the interests of the indigenous inhabitants and protect the identity and culture.

“However, in the existence of ILP regimes in the state, we have been witnessing the unauthorised extension of the specific period of timeframe and unabated influx of illegal immigrants in Manipur and Northeastern hills posing a grave threat to our identity, traditions and culture leading to societal destruction, which could potentially turn the indigenous people into refugees in our own state”, the NSAM also said.

In the light of the above, the Naga student body, during its presidential council meeting held on Thursday at the ANSAM secretariat in Tahamzam (Senapati), cited the inadequate enforcement of the inner line permit in the state and unanimously resolved to press for its stringent implementation in the state.

ANSAM, while giving the directive to its units to stringently monitor the implementation of the ILP in their respective jurisdictions, implored on the various stakeholders and public to support the association’s endeavours in safeguarding the land, culture and identity of the indigenous population in the state. (NNN)

Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Curfew clamped in Manipur’s Jiribam after protests over killing of man

The Hills Times -
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling