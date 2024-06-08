ANSAM to press for stringent implementation of ILP in Manipur

SENAPATI, June 7: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) while noting the inadequate enforcement of the inner line permit (ILP) in the state, has unanimously resolved to press for its stringent implementation in the state and remain vigilant regarding it.

Nevertheless, the Naga student body has appreciated and acknowledged the state government’s efforts in exercising the power conferred by section 2 and section 4 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1973(Regulation 5 of 1873) as extended to the state of Manipur vide Order of President of India No. S.O. 4433(E) dated 11/12/2019 and the endeavours to execute the inner line permit, regulating the inward travel of an Indian citizens visiting the state for different purpose over the years by issuing travel documents for specific period of time.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Naga student body said the inner line permit stands as the significant document in regulating and monitoring the inflow of tourists and controlling the influx of illegal immigrants to safeguard the interests of the indigenous inhabitants and protect the identity and culture.

“However, in the existence of ILP regimes in the state, we have been witnessing the unauthorised extension of the specific period of timeframe and unabated influx of illegal immigrants in Manipur and Northeastern hills posing a grave threat to our identity, traditions and culture leading to societal destruction, which could potentially turn the indigenous people into refugees in our own state”, the NSAM also said.

In the light of the above, the Naga student body, during its presidential council meeting held on Thursday at the ANSAM secretariat in Tahamzam (Senapati), cited the inadequate enforcement of the inner line permit in the state and unanimously resolved to press for its stringent implementation in the state.

ANSAM, while giving the directive to its units to stringently monitor the implementation of the ILP in their respective jurisdictions, implored on the various stakeholders and public to support the association’s endeavours in safeguarding the land, culture and identity of the indigenous population in the state. (NNN)