Anusuiya Uikey sworn in as Manipur governor

IMPHAL, Feb 22 (PTI): Anusuiya Uikey was sworn in as the 18th governor of Manipur on Wednesday.

She was administered the oath of office and secrecy by acting Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court MV Muralidaran at a programme at the Raj Bhavan here.

Uikey, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, succeeded La Ganesan who was sworn in as the Nagaland governor on Monday.

Uikey, who was a BJP MP, served as the governor of Chhattisgarh before being appointed by President Droupadi Murmu as the governor of Manipur.