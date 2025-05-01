25.6 C
Nirjuli Police arrest drug peddler after brief chase

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 30: In a significant development under the ongoing anti-drug initiative Operation Dawn 2.0, Nirjuli Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler in possession of heroin following a brief chase.

The arrest was made during a naka checking operation conducted on April 28 at Dikrong Colony, based on specific input, an official statement stated.

The operation was led by Inspector T M Nekam, Officer-in-Charge of Nirjuli Police Station.

The team comprised Constables Sonam Namgey, Hano Pai, Tamin Rai, Lady Constable T Ngulom, and Constable B Newar.

The operation was carried out under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo.

During the naka checking, a scooter rider attempted to flee the scene.

The police team immediately gave chase and successfully intercepted the individual at Midpu.

The rider was later identified as Tame Peter, 23, a resident of D-Sector, Nirjuli.

Upon conducting a body search of the suspect, the police recovered 21 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of approximately 27.51 grams.

Following the recovery, Nirjuli Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Specifically, Nirjuli PS Case No. 42/25 was filed under Section 21(b) of the Act.

The accused, Tame Peter, has been formally arrested, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, commended the Nirjuli Police team for their swift and effective action in apprehending the accused and recovering the contraband.

