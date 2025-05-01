Arunachal Governor extends May Day greetings 

HT Bureau,

ITANAGAR, April 30: On the eve of International Labour Day, observed globally as ‘May Day’, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K T Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), extended his warm greetings to the people of the state, with special acknowledgement to manual workers.

In an official message, the Governor paid tribute to the workforce, recognizing them as the true architects of the state’s infrastructure, economy, and overall national progress.

In his message, the Governor highlighted the historical significance of ‘May Day’, describing it as a day that commemorates the long-standing struggle for fair labour practices.

He noted that the occasion serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of upholding workers’ rights, ensuring fair wages, promoting safe working conditions, and eliminating forced labour.

More importantly, he emphasised that it is a day to honour the dignity of labour in all its forms.

Reflecting on the evolving nature of the economy, Governor Parnaik underlined the importance of empowering the workforce to face emerging challenges.

“In today’s dynamic and evolving economy, it is imperative that we empower our workforce to meet new challenges with skill, confidence, and resilience,” he stated.

He further stressed that while it is essential for the workforce to be empowered, it is equally important for workers themselves to strive for excellence, productivity, and quality in their contributions to the nation.

Reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of the labour force, the Governor called for collective efforts to ensure just wages, safety, and security for every worker.

He urged that these commitments be upheld not only in principle but also in practical action.

Governor Parnaik concluded his message with a call to action aligned with the national vision.

“Let us move forward with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas’, as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to build a stronger, inclusive, and prosperous India—Viksit Bharat,” he appealed.

The Governor’s message serves as a reminder of the essential role of workers in nation-building and the need for sustained efforts to safeguard their rights and well-being.