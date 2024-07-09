Arms cache recovered in a joint operation from Imphal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Based on specific information of presence of arms and ammunition in fringe areas of Imphal East district of Manipur, a joint team of Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation on July 7.

Due to complexity of terrain an Army Explosive Detection Dog was also deployed alongwith the search team. The operation culminated with recovery of one Heavy Caliber (70mm) Launcher, two 9mm Pistols, one 12 Bore-Single Barrel Gun, one Improvised Grenade Launcher, six Grenades, two Tube Launchers, Ammunition and War-like stores. The captured arms, ammunition and war like stores have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.