15 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 16, 2024
type here...

Arms recovered in Kangpokpi, Bishnupur districts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: Security forces have recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from from Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

- Advertisement -

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched two separate operations on Wednesday and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives from the two districts of Manipur.

A joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur police conducted a synergized search operation at the Khoken village in Kangpokpi district on Friday and recovered one country made mortar, one country made carbine machine gun, two country made Pompi guns, one grenade and a large quantity of ammunition.

On the other hand, another joint team of Indian Army, Border Security Force and Manipur police conducted a search operation along the foothills of Dampi ridge at Lailampat in Kumbi in Bishnupur district and recovered two 6 inch countrymade mortars with 11 rounds, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, one 9mm pistol, two 12 bore single barrel gun, ammunition, four grenades and other war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the police. The successful operations have delivered a major blow to the inimical activities of the miscreants in the area.

10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tawang celebrates Major Bob Khating Day

The Hills Times - 0
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries