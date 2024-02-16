Arms recovered in Kangpokpi, Bishnupur districts

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: Security forces have recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from from Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched two separate operations on Wednesday and recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives from the two districts of Manipur.

A joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur police conducted a synergized search operation at the Khoken village in Kangpokpi district on Friday and recovered one country made mortar, one country made carbine machine gun, two country made Pompi guns, one grenade and a large quantity of ammunition.

On the other hand, another joint team of Indian Army, Border Security Force and Manipur police conducted a search operation along the foothills of Dampi ridge at Lailampat in Kumbi in Bishnupur district and recovered two 6 inch countrymade mortars with 11 rounds, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, one 9mm pistol, two 12 bore single barrel gun, ammunition, four grenades and other war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the police. The successful operations have delivered a major blow to the inimical activities of the miscreants in the area.