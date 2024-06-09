30 C
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Arms and explosives recovered in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: In a series of coordinated operations, Indian Army, in joint operation with Manipur police, conducted successful operations in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur. Acting on specific information, the joint operations led to the recovery and seizure of significant quantities of arms, ammunition and explosive devices.

During the early hours, a combined team of Army and Bishnupur police launched an operation in the Phosenphai and Sangthong areas of Bishnupur District. During this operation, the team successfully recovered one Carbine Machine Gun, one .303 Rifle, one Pompi (country-made mortar), five Grenades, one Rifle Grenade, two Mortar Bombs, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition and other war-like stores. The cache included sophisticated weaponry and explosives, showcasing the extent of the threat neutralized by the operation.

Simultaneously, in another joint operation conducted in the fringe areas of the Imphal East district. Utilizing the expertise of an Explosive Detection Dog of Army, the team uncovered a hidden arms cache in the area. The operation led to the recovery of one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one 2-inch Mortar, one Improvised Heavy Calibre 60mm Mortar, one Pompi Gun, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The security forces in Manipur continue to work in close coordination to prevent any untoward incident ensuring stability and security of the region.

