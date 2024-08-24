31 C
Army Chief Visits Manipur to Assess Security Situation Amid Ongoing Tensions

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited Manipur to evaluate the security situation and ongoing tensions, holding discussions with military and civil authorities.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: The Chief of the Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi paid a crucial visit to Manipur to assess the current security situation amid ongoing tensions in the region. During his visit, the Army Chief met with both military and civil authorities to discuss the challenges and measures being taken to maintain peace and stability.

The visit comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with unrest, and the Army’s presence is crucial in ensuring law and order. The Army Chief’s discussions focused on reviewing the deployment of troops, the effectiveness of current operations, and the need for coordinated efforts between the military and local administration.

This visit underscores the Army’s commitment to restoring normalcy in the region and ensuring the safety of its citizens. The Army Chief also interacted with soldiers on the ground, boosting their morale and emphasizing the importance of their role in maintaining peace in Manipur.

The Hills Times
