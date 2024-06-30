Army commemorates Capt N Kenguruse

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: A ceremony commemorating Capt N Kenguruse was held at Kenguruse War Memorial on Saturday.

“During The Kargil War – 1999 Capt N Kenguruse of the Indian Army made the supreme sacrifice in line of his duty while leading an operation in most inhospitable and incliminate weather conditions. For his valour he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (second highest gallantry award), posthumously. On the 25th anniversary of his martyrdom, a ceremony was held at Kenguruse War Memorial, at his native village Phezha in Kohima district of Nagaland,” a PR stated.

Governor of Nagaland, La Ganeshan was the chief guest for the event.

During the event proud parents of the Hero of Nagaland were felicitated by Governor.

The event is attended by a large number of service personnel, Ex-Servicemen and villagers During the event, the Governor and Lieutenant General Harjinder Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM General Officer Commanding Spear Corps paid homage at the memorial by laying wreath at the memorial. Hon’ble Governor also ignited the torch of “Amar Jyoti” at the War memorial and felicitated the parents of Captain N Kenguruse, MVC (P).

Speaking at the occasion Governor said,”Today, we stand united in our respect and admiration for Captain Kenguruse. His actions during the Kargil War exemplify the courage and patriotism of the people of Nagaland. We are proud of his legacy and will ensure that it continues to inspire future generations “.

Ex-Servicemen, local residents and children attending the event, pledged themselves for rededication to the values of service and courage embodied by Captain N Kenguruse.

Captain Kenguruse Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces in defence of the nation. As we honour the memory of Captain N Kengueuse, MVC, (P), his actions during the Kargil War stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Indian soldier. The bravery and sacrifice of Captain N Kenguruse continues to inspire, lighting the path for future generations with the flame of patriotism.