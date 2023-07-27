Nagaland Guv honors Kargil War veterans

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 26: In commemoration of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Assam Rifles, along with the Governor’s Secretariat, Nagaland, organized a special event at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Wednesday. The occasion marked the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over the Pakistani Forces in Kargil on July 26, 1999. The event was attended by over 250 individuals, including Kargil War veterans from the 1st and 2nd Naga Regiments, serving and ex-servicemen of the Army, school students, NCC cadets, and various civil dignitaries.

La Ganesan Iyer, the Governor of Nagaland, led the gathering in paying homage to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces, especially the gallant Nagas, during the Kargil War. On this solemn occasion, the Governor awarded certificates to the Kargil war veterans as a mark of honor for their sacrifice.

Addressing the august gathering, the Governor recalled the valor and sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes and their unwavering commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland. He emphasized that the heroic deeds of these soldiers continue to inspire the youth of the nation and urged everyone not to forget the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers. The Governor also stressed the importance of imbibing the spirit of service to the nation among every jawan and youth of the country, following the footsteps of the Kargil War Heroes, as it will pave the way for a stronger and brighter India.

During the event, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles North expressed gratitude to the Governor for gracing the occasion and recognizing the efforts of the Kargil War heroes. The gathering also fondly remembered the gallant acts of Captain N Kenguruse MVC (Posthumous) and Honorary Captain Imliakum Ao, MVC.

The event was filled with patriotism and nationalism, with the presence of parents of Capt N Kenguruse MVC, girl cadets of NCC, and students from various schools and colleges, all coming together to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.