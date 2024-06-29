25.9 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Nagaland Governor pays tributes to Capt Kengurüse on his 25th memorial day

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 28: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan paid tributes at the memorial of Capt Neikezhakuo Kengurüse on his 25th Memorial Day at his native village Nerhe Phezha, Nerhema in Kohima district on Friday. The brave soldier had made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War on June 28, 1999

Kengurüse was an officer of 2 Rajputana Rifles, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second highest gallantry award, for his exemplary valor in combat during operations in the Kargil War in 1999.

Addressing the programme, Ganesan expressed his gratitude and regards to Kenguruse’s parents, who parented the immortal son of India. He said their son made his home state and the entire nation proud.

Ganesan said Capt Kenguruse, who exemplified the highest ideals of duty and honour, stood steadfast in adversity.

“His commitment to protecting our values and way of life inspires us all,” he said.

“We should reaffirm our promise to cherish and uphold the ‘nation first’ values for which Capt Kenguruse so bravely fought to his last breath. His legacy lives on in our hearts and in the fabric of our nation. We should not forget his sacrifice. May his spirit guide us as we strive for a better, more just world,” Ganesan added.

The Governor said heroes like Capt Kenguruse will continue to inspire the youth to always keep ‘service before self’ and bring laurels to the family, the community, and the country.

He also complimented and thanked the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army, who have always been at the forefront in honouring the late brave heart of Nagaland.

