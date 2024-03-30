Army conducts musical extravaganza for Naga youths Winner bags cash prize worth Rs 3 lakh, while 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up win cash prize worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively (strap)

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, March 29: The Spear Corps of Indian Army has conducted a mega Hindi music competition titled ‘Fusion of the Bands’ for the youths of Nagaland at the Rangapahar military station in Dimapur.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan graced the finale of the event as the chief guest. The finale took place at the Bhagat Stadium of the Rangapahar military station on Thursday evening.

Conducted in three phases, bands and artistes from all the 16 districts of the state participated in the competition.

The first phase was an online audition phase, where 29 bands showcased their musical prowess. After a rigorous selection process, 12 bands were shortlisted to compete in the final phase at the semi-finals held at the military station on March 26.

- Advertisement -

The selected bands and artistes presented a captivating and vibrant musical extravaganza on Thursday night, showcasing their exceptional talent in the field of Hindi music.

The event was conducted under Operation Sadbhavana, providing a unique platform for artists, representing the vast and diverse geographical extent of the state.

The presence of renowned guest artistes like PrashantTamang, winner of the Indian Idol Season-3, Imna Yaden, Eva Rongmei, NK Naga, AkumsenLemtur and Aloboli Kinimi at the final event provided a musical spectacle of unparalleled grandeur.

Underscoring the significance of recognizing and rewarding exceptional musical prowess, the winner of the competition Noisy Neighbours from Dimapur was awarded Rs 3 lakh while the first runner-up Kunwang Wanghum, also from Dimapur, received Rs 2 lakh and second runner-up Lies and Lullabies of Kohima pocketed Rs 1 lakh. Acknowledging the remarkable musical abilities of the finalists, each band was awarded Rs 25,000.

- Advertisement -

‘Fusion of the Bands’ was a testament to the musical vibrancy and talent that thrive in Nagaland. With a stellar line-up of artists, generous prize offerings, and a meticulous selection process, the talent hunt not only celebrated music, but also nurtured and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the region. The unforgettable musical experience for both participants and audiences alike, cemented Nagaland’s position as a hub of musical excellence.

Through Operation Sadbhavna, Indian Army executes diverse initiatives on the basis of ‘Felt Need’ of the population. The projects are selected after carefully considering the local aspirations, in conjunction with local administration to ensure that there is no duplicity of the projects being shortlisted. Projects like national integration tours (NIT), women empowerment, employment generation, education, opportunities to youths for showcasing their talent and other development activities towards nation building are planned and executed under Operation Sadbhavna.