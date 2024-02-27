Indian Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Indian Army organised an ex-servicemen (ESM) rally at Bishnupur in Manipur on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The rally was held for ex-servicemen of Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. The rally was aimed at facilitating the ex-servicemen community to address their grievances related to pension, personal documentations and other anomalies. The event witnessed a significant turnout of over 450 veterans, Veer Naris and widows.

General officer commanding, the Red Shield Division, was the chief guest of the event, wherein he interacted with veterans, Veer Naris and war widows. During his address, the commanding officer expressed his gratitude to the veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices towards the nation. He also acknowledged the invaluable assistance and cooperation provided by the ex-servicemen community during the prevalent security situation in Manipur.

The rally featured a comprehensive range of facilities to address the unique needs and concerns of those attending the event.

A large number of dedicated assistance booths were established to provide support and guidance on crucial matters including healthcare, pension anomalies and ECHS Polyclinic services. Furthermore, medical specialists from the Army and district civil hospital organized a medical camp to address the health needs of the attendees. The needy received medical consultation, treatment and medicines. A CSD outlet was also established at the rally site.

- Advertisement -

The ESM Rally stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment for veterans, Veer Naris and war widows, particularly during the crisis in the region. It embodies the spirit of comradery and solidarity that defines the ethos of the Indian armed forces.