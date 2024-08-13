Around 30 Meghalaya individuals as special guests at Independence Day celebrations

SHILLONG, Aug 12: Nearly 30 individuals, along with their families, from Meghalaya will be participating as special guests in the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15, 2024.

The Government of India has invited over 6,000 special guests from across the country to participate in the celebrations under the theme Viksit Bharat. Among these distinguished guests are around 28 individuals from Meghalaya, representing a diverse cross-section of society, including women, youth, and representatives from NITI Aayog and Panchayat Raj.

The invited guests have expressed their gratitude and shared their heartfelt messages ahead of the national celebration.

Brotibon Mukhim, an ASHA Worker, expressed her appreciation, stating, “I am deeply grateful to the government for selecting me to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. My message is simple: Be diligent in the work that you do, be resolute and patient, and respect the work you do.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Balalupa Mawlong from the Panchayati Raj Ministry urged, “As a woman and citizen of India, I encourage everyone to join in the celebration and respect our Independence Day which is a special day for the county and its citizens who gained independence from foreign rule. Every citizen is duty-bound to observe and respect the country we live in. Jai Hind!”.

She also wished everyone a very happy Independence Day

Among the youth, Laaibynta Mylliem, a student of Class 5 from J.S. Memorial LP School in Laitlyngkot, shared her excitement on getting a first-time opportunity to travel outside the state, saying, “I am deeply honoured and excited to attend the Independence Day celebration. I look forward to participating and may this day remind us of the love, happiness, and peace we must share with everyone to build a better India. Jai Hind.”

Sanky Syih, an assistant teacher at Khliehriat Higher Secondary School, extended his gratitude to the Prerana Utsav programme through which he, along with the students of East Jaintia Hills district, got the opportunity to be a part of the celebration.

He conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, “Special thanks goes to the Principals of Nodal School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rymbai and Khliehriat Higher Secondary School for guiding us. It is a privilege for me and the students to be part of such a meaningful experience. I am honoured and excited to participate in this significant event and look forward to celebrating with great enthusiasm.”

Merilyn Nongrum, Secretary of Seng Iakyntiewlang SHG from Umling C&RD Block, highlighted the importance of the occasion for her and her community and expressed gratitude to the State Government for selecting her to witness the 78th Independence Day celebration in New Delhi, which is the first time in her life.

She stated that this is a golden opportunity for her to experience new things and teachings which she can bring back to share with her fellow villagers. “Freedom is the ability to think freely, do whatever one wants, and have the hope to progress in life independently. Independence is the ability to do everything by oneself without depending on others and to be able to support and stand on your own feet,” she expressed.

“I feel proud to be part of the SHG and VO at Harlibagan village as Secretary of the Iakyntiewlang SHG and the VO Iasnohktilang. My presence gives hope and paves the way for the women in the village to gain knowledge, as most of them do not know how to read or write.

Regarding our work, we regularly conduct village clean-up activities, inviting all SHG members to participate. We also help sick people in the village. We organize meetings twice a week where we gather to discuss and assist women in need. Additionally, we have successfully implemented schemes like rainwater harvesting and kitchen gardens,” she added.

Expressing his patriotic fervour, Rikimbath S Marak, a student from St Francis De Sales Higher Secondary School in South Garo Hills, said, “I feel very fortunate to have been selected as a special guest from Meghalaya. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I hope to participate with full patriotism. Jai Hind.”

Similarly, Tinamuri Marak from North Garo Hills, Resubelpara from NITI Aayog added, “We are blessed to have the right to speak and be heard—a right that brave souls fought for. Let us honour their sacrifice and cherish the freedom we enjoy. Jai Hind.” (NNN)