Arunachal: 12 Products Awarded Prestigious GI Tag, Surpassing Northeastern States

ITANAGAR, Jan 25: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Thursday that a total of 12 products from the state have been awarded the prestigious GI Tag.

Expressing his joy over this accomplishment, Khandu stated that this historical achievement is a testament to the diligent efforts of diverse communities in Arunachal Pradesh, who have proudly preserved their unique products and traditions.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Khandu wrote, “A momentous milestone for Arunachal Pradesh! I am happy to share that 12 products from our state have been granted the prestigious GI Tag. This recognition is a result of the dedicated efforts of diverse communities in Arunachal Pradesh, who have preserved their age-old unique products and traditions with pride.”

Khandu went on to highlight that, with the addition of these 12 products, Arunachal Pradesh now boasts the highest number of GI Tags among all Northeastern states.

“We now have a total of 20 products with the coveted GI Tag – the highest among all Northeastern states. This accomplishment, achieved in a short span since the initiative’s inception in 2021, sets us apart from others, including Assam and many states. Congratulations to all involved in this incredible journey of preserving and promoting our cultural treasures,” he added.