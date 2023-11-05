Arunachal CM felicitates team NIMAS for hoisting Tri-colour, collecting soil from highest points across 28 states

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 5: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 5 felicitated a 20-member team of ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ at Tawang for hoisting the Tiranga and collecting Maati (Soil) from the highest points of all 28 states.

- Advertisement -

The team led by its Director Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, created a unique record by contributing to Meri Maati Mera Desh event.

Arunachal MLAs TseringTashis and Nyamar Karbak, Tawang DC Kanki Darang and Tawang SP DW Thungon were also present at the felicitation event.

Taking to platform X, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, “As our nation unites in celebrating #MeriMaatiMeraDesh, guided by the visionary leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Team NIMAS made a historic contribution. They embarked on an expedition, hoisting the Tiranga and collecting Maati from the highest points of all 28 States. In a span of one year, they covered an incredible distance of 30,000 km, displaying resolute determination, even in the face of adversity, such as the unfortunate cloud burst incident in Sikkim. I salute their patriotism, bravery and courage. May your continue scaling greater heights”.