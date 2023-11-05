24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Arunachal CM felicitates team NIMAS for hoisting Tri-colour, collecting soil from highest points across 28 states

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 5: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 5 felicitated a 20-member team of ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ at Tawang for hoisting the Tiranga and collecting Maati (Soil) from the highest points of all 28 states.

- Advertisement -

The team led by its Director Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, created a unique record by contributing to Meri Maati Mera Desh event.

Arunachal MLAs TseringTashis and Nyamar Karbak, Tawang DC Kanki Darang and Tawang SP DW Thungon were also present at the felicitation event.

Taking to platform X, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu wrote, “As our nation unites in celebrating #MeriMaatiMeraDesh, guided by the visionary leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Team NIMAS made a historic contribution. They embarked on an expedition, hoisting the Tiranga and collecting Maati from the highest points of all 28 States. In a span of one year, they covered an incredible distance of 30,000 km, displaying resolute determination, even in the face of adversity, such as the unfortunate cloud burst incident in Sikkim. I salute their patriotism, bravery and courage. May your continue scaling greater heights”.

Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel targeting CRPF instead of fighting Naxals: Assam...

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames