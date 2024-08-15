26 C
Pema Khandu inaugurates Aqua Excellence Centre at NIMAS

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 15: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Aqua Excellence Centre at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) located in Dirang, the Chief Minister announced on Wednesday.

NIMAS, which operates under the Defence Ministry, will offer premier training in various adventure sports, including land, aerial, and aquatic activities, and provides certifications in disciplines such as mountaineering, mountain biking, rafting, diving, paramotoring, and paragliding.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “This centre will unlock the potential of youth in aqua adventures, leveraging the state’s abundant rivers and water bodies. It’s a significant step towards promoting water sports and positioning our state as a premier destination for adventure sports.”

Chief Minister Khandu remarked that the establishment of the new centre would greatly enhance water adventure sports within the region.

He also highlighted the vast potential of Arunachal Pradesh’s rivers for activities like river rafting, canoeing, kayaking, scuba diving, and snorkeling.

Khandu expressed his belief that NIMAS would utilize its expertise to position Arunachal Pradesh as a prominent destination for adventure tourism.

Additionally, Khandu acknowledged the accomplishments of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ team, led by Col Jamwal, and initiated the Mount Gorichen Massif Expedition.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the tourism department, in partnership with NIMAS, could develop adventure tourism around Mount Gorichen, akin to that of Mount Everest. A coffee-table book and a documentary detailing the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga Mission’ were also unveiled.

