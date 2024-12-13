16 C
Arunachal Deputy CM releases book on Buddhist teachings

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein released The Buddhist Catechism, a profound book on Buddhist teachings authored by Bhikkhu A. Paññāsāra, an esteemed monk and scholar, Mein announced on Friday.

The ceremony marked a significant contribution to the dissemination of Buddhist philosophy and the promotion of mindfulness and compassion.

The Deputy Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X expressed his delight at unveiling the book, which he described as a “remarkable and insightful work” divided into four comprehensive parts.

Meanwhile, the structure of the book ensures accessibility for readers seeking to understand the essence of Buddhist philosophy.

“This book is a testament to Bhikkhu A. Paññāsāra’s dedication to spreading the timeless wisdom of the Buddha through simple yet profound teachings,” Mein stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of preserving and sharing Buddhist teachings, especially in a state like Arunachal Pradesh, which has deep historical and cultural ties to Buddhism.

He further noted that the book would serve as an invaluable resource for those embarking on spiritual journeys and for scholars seeking to deepen their understanding of Buddhist principles.

Mein also expressed confidence that the insights provided by the book would inspire countless individuals to reflect, learn, and grow. He lauded Bhikkhu A. Paññāsāra for his significant contribution to the preservation of Buddhist heritage and philosophy, highlighting the monk’s unwavering dedication to spread the teachings of the Buddha.

The release of The Buddhist Catechism was attended by spiritual leaders, scholars, and admirers of Buddhist teachings.

