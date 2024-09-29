26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Bhikkhu Sangha stages peaceful protest in Arunachal

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha in collaboration with the Buddhist devotees residing at Arunachal Pradesh took out a peaceful protest rally from Poi Pee Mau ground to District Commissioner Office in Namsai on Friday.

The protest was carried out against the ongoing atrocities committed towards the minority Buddhist and Hindu community at Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) of Bangladesh such as at Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarvan areas where more than 1000 houses and business establishments were set ablaze.

The wrongdoings also included the loot and vandalisation of Buddha Vihar while many people were mercilessly killed and several people were injured seriously. 

At the peaceful rally, more than 20,000 Buddhist devotees shouted various slogans against the crimes committed on the Chakma Buddhists and other minority communities in Bangladesh by hardliners and other fundamentalist groups. 

Dhammakitti Mahathero, president, and Bhikkhu Ratnadeepa, general secretary, of Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha said that it is very unfortunate that after the fall of Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government in Bangladesh, the peace-loving Buddhist community people were brutally murdered and injured, condemning the acts as inhuman.

Bhikkhu Ratnadeepa appealed to Bangladeshi authorities to take stringent action against the violent groups who were involved in the atrocity, to halt the ongoing violence and ensure the protection of Buddhist, Hindu, and other minority communities and indigenous groups in Bangladesh.

He further stressed on the importance of restoration and protection of sacred places of worship that have been trashed, to take immediate steps to rehabilitate and resettle displaced families and to provide adequate compensation to those people who have lost their lives and properties. 

A memorandum was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Md Mustafizur Rehman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, through the District Commissioner of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. 

