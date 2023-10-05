25 C
Arunachal Gets GI Tag For Tawang’s Yak Churpi, Khamti Rice, Tangsa Textile

ITANAGAR, Oct 4: Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the geographical indication (GI) tag for Khamti rice, Yak churpi from Tawang and Tangsa textile by the GI Registry in Chennai, officials said on Wednesday.

Khamti rice is a variety of sticky rice produced in Namsai district. It is known for its taste.

Churpi is a cheese product widely consumed in the Himalayan region of India, Nepal and Bhutan. In Arunachal Pradesh, it is largely produced in Tawang district.

Textile products of Tangsa tribe of Changlang district are famous for their exotic designs and colours.

In line with the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign of the state government, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is actively involved in supporting the registration of indigenous products from the region for Geographical Indication (GI), they said.

NABARD has extended financial support for GI registration of 18 indigenous products from the state in various sectors ranging from textiles to food and agricultural produce. (PTI)

